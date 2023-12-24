Deonna Purrazzo on potential WWE opponents she’d like to face

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Gabby AF program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Virtuosa,” who becomes a free agent on the first day of the new year of 2024, spoke about how she would love to face WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley or WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY inside the ring.

“That’s tough. Rhea or IYO, right,” she said of which champion she would want to face if she joined WWE. “I wish I could choose both. Yes [when asked if she was worked with them before]. I wrestled Rhea a ton of times, just on the NXT house show loops. We wrestled for the NXT UK Championship in the main event of an NXT UK, where Rhea defeated me [laughs], so I feel like there’s that, of we know each other very well.”

She continued, “But then there’s also IYO, who I’ve wrestled in Japan a ton. We actually were in the same PC class at the same time, July 2018. So we came in together, and I feel like that would be a really cool story to tell too, I’d like, look what you’ve gone on to do while you stayed in WWE, and I had to leave and redeem myself a little bit, and now I’m coming back for your championship. I feel like that’s a really cool story. So I feel like my answer’s IYO.”

