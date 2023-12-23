Update on Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair on MJF, and Tammy Sytch’s prison mugshot

– Charlotte Flair is currently scheduled to undergo surgery in early January for knee repair, due to MCL, ACl and meniscus tear. She is expected to be out of action 9 months.

– During an interview with Casual Conversations, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair gave his thoughts on AEW world champion MJF

“MJF comes across as confident in real life as he comes across with his confidence in the ring, and he’s got a good interview,” Flair stated. He’s got a great look. He worked hard. I think he’s got the confidence in real life that he portrays on TV, and I think the future is unlimited for him, and he’s really good. He could be the next Randy Orton. That’s about as high a praise as I can give him.”

– Tammy Sytch’s prison mugshot has been released:

Tammy Sytch's prison mugshot pic.twitter.com/ECSaiju4lX — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 23, 2023

