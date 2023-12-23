Thunder Rosa victorious in AEW Return

Thunder Rosa had her first match in AEW since 2022 and it was a successful return to the ring on Collision. In her first match in 500 days, she teamed with Abadon against Skye Blue and Julia Hart. Rosa got the win by pinning Blue. Tony Khan commented on the return.

Khan wrote:

“Welcome back @thunderrosa22! The San Antonio crowd is happy to see Thunder Rosa back in @AEW! Great match Thunder Rosa/@abadon_AEW vs @TheJuliaHart/@Skyebyee tonight on Saturday #AEWCollision! I’m excited for the TBS Title fight Julia Hart vs Abadon NEXT SATURDAY at Worlds End!”

Thunder Rosa and Abadon get the win as La Mera Mera returns home and to AEW!#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/13yqCddBb8 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 24, 2023

Finally after 500 days in the darkness….. today I’m back. pic.twitter.com/T234r9Mv0J — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) December 23, 2023

