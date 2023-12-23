Orton, Knight, Styles in number one contender’s match for WWE title

Dec 23, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

A triple threat number one contenders match will take place on the Smackdown New Year Revolution show in to weeks time to determine who will be facing Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

The match will feature Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight, a match which will headline that broadcast on January 5.

All three men had shots for the title while Reigns was the champion in the past, with LA Knight receiving his match at Crown Jewel earlier last month in Saudi Arabia.

Reigns could still face more than one man at the Rumble, depending on how WWE decides to book the finish of this match.

