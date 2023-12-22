A note on the WWE hall of fame selection process, rumored name for 2024

As previously noted, new Ken Shamrock merchandise was added to the WWEShop.com website which led to internet speculation that Shamrock has a Legends contract and will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024.

Regarding the 2024 Hall of Fame, Dave Meltzer noted that this will be the first year that Triple H [Paul Levesque] will be in charge of the decision-making process instead of Vince McMahon. It’s believed that some picks will still be politically motivated but Meltzer wrote the following about how things could change with Triple H in charge…

“I think Levesque may be a little more open to certain types since he was a fan of more than just WWE but once WWE owned the tape libraries a lot of that stigma was gone. I was told that, for example, if there is a political reason to put someone in that [WWE President] Nick Khan would want, that would be a factor but the Hall of Fame is under creative and that’s Levesque’s department and he’d in theory sign off on everyone.”

