12/20/23 AEW Dynamite Viewership

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw its ratings and audience fall back from last week’s multi-week high. Wednesday’s show brought in a 0.26 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 782,00 viewers according to Wrestlenomics. That’s down 13.3% and 7.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.30 demo rating and audience of 845,000.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the November 29th episode did a 0.29, while the total audience was the lowest since the October 25th episode had 774,000 viewers.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.294 demo rating and 865,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.345 demo rating and 957,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

