AEW Dynamite Results 12/20/23

The road to AEW Worlds End 2023 continues tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c this evening on TBS from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW Dynamite program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Saraya vs. Riho in a title eliminator, Roderick Strong vs. Komander, we will hear from Samoa Joe and MJF, plus three more AEW Continental Classic Tournament bouts with Jon Moxley vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland vs. RUSH and Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/20/2023)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest AEW Dynamite results coverage from Oklahoma City, OK.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

