Speculation on “one of the biggest signings by TNA Wrestling

On Monday, TNA Wrestling teased that “one of the biggest signings” in company history is close to being finalized. Fans have speculated on various free agents that were recently released from WWE including Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali and Matt Riddle.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following…

“Impact does have, from what I gather, earmarked some money to where they can spend some money on a big free agent. Whether they would or could outbid AEW, I mean, it’s doubtful they could, but you don’t know how much Tony [Khan] would be willing to spend on one of those names. And there’s other names on the list, but I don’t think any of the other names are big enough to warrant what Scott said. So those are the obvious choices. I don’t think there’s anyone whose WWE contract is coming due who hasn’t either resigned or and again.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)

