MJF happy things worked out for CM Punk to return to WWE

Interviewed by Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast/a>, AEW World champion MJF called his feud with CM Punk the greatest feud of the modern era.

MJF said that he was happy for CM Punk to eventually find his way back to WWE and had nothing bad to say against the former two-time AEW champion.

“Listen, if he’s happy, I’m happy. I think he’s a hell of a talent, and at the end of the day, it’s a business,” MJF said. “For some reason with wrestling, it’s looked at differently than any other sport. I see guys get traded to different teams all the time. That’s just life.”

MJF added that Punk did what he felt was best for him and the company did what was best for the company.

“So I just hope he’s happy. I wish him the best of luck,” MJF said.

