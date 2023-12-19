Notes on Rhea Ripley and Alex Hammerstone

– Alex Hammerstone is set for a return to GCW, with a match set for The Coldest Winter 2 in February. GCW announced on Sunday that Hammerstone will be in action at the Los Angeles, California show that takes place on February 3rd.

It was reported earlier this month that Hammerstone finished up with MLW as of their One-Shot PPV and will be a free agent on January 1st.

He also teased…

– Rhea Ripley on her booking …

“I’ve done all these amazing things with men that have been so good to me, and let me do these things. While I was doing that, the women’s division was suffering a little bit, and not getting built the right way.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

