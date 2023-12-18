WWE hall of famer says Baron Corbin is underappreciated, Dominik Mysterio inks new WWE contract

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke highly of Baron Corbin’s work in WWE even suggesting that Corbin is underappreciated.

He said:

“Corbin is underappreciated. I see entirely too many people out there take shots at Corbin for no good reason. Corbin is excellent at what he does. And let’s just take a look at the situation. Corbin is a former NFL football player who came into the WWE, came up through ‘NXT,’ brought onto the main roster, has had tastes of main event level success on the main roster. A guy who hit his finisher on Becky Lynch. A guy who has wrestled main event level guys — last guy to beat Roman Reigns, and then they put him back down in ‘NXT.’ And never have I seen Baron Corbin dog it or phone it in, or be like, ‘Well what the hell am I doing here?’ No matter what variation we get of Baron Corbin, he gives 100 percent”.

– Dominik Mysterio recently signed a new WWE deal and is believed to be a 5-year contract, reports PWInsider.

