Bischoff: “Trying to compare AEW ticket sales to WCW in 1996, are you fricken high?”

Eric Bischoff Calls Out Tony Khan after He made a comment about how AEW ticket sales are doing better than WCW did back in the day. During his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff spoke out about Tony Khan’s recent claim. He questioned if Tony Khan was high when he made that remark.

“I’ve never heard so much meaningless bullsh*t in all my life. This is not a press conference. This is ‘let me get up there and talk about how great I am and how great this company is and try to blow smoke up everybody’s ass.’ The hardcore X and Twitter fan base is gonna suck it up, and they’re gonna be repeating it word for word. The problem is that there is nothing but air in all of those comments. It’s nonsense.”

“Trying to compare AEW ticket sales to WCW in 1996, are you fricken high?! Every week we do this show, we’re covering WCW, we’re talking 18,000, 19,000, 17,000, 40,000 people for a TV show.”

“AEW is scaling down 10,000 seat arenas for 5,000 people, and they’re praying that they get the walkups, otherwise they’re not gonna sell out? How can you make those statements and expect anybody to think you have any credibility whatsoever?!

