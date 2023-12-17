Tony Khan vs. Disco Inferno on Twitter/X

After the 12/16 edition of AEW Collision ended, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the show and wrote the following via Twitter/X…

“Thank you all who watched Saturday Night AEW Collision tonight on TNT! I thought that tonight’s show was one of our best, + I think we’re on a great run of shows!”

“AEW fans, how are you feeling?”

Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno replied to Khan with “like the shows need a reset” and Khan fired back with “the belief that you’re an irrelevant parasite unites the entire pro wrestling community.”

Disco then wrote the following…

“If I am irrelevant, how did I unite the wrestling community? And if the wrestling community is united by someone who is irrelevant, what does that say about the wrestling community? Love to hear the answers.”

The belief that you're an irrelevant parasite unites the entire pro wrestling community. #AEWCollision https://t.co/KtFRJpXTgc — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2023

