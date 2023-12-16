Notes on CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

– CM Punk on returning to WWE via IG Live

“This isn’t about me, this is about us. This about everybody that is behind me that for ten years didn’t forget, chanted my name. I’m going to put the boots back on for all of ya’ll. We’re going to go on this journey together.”

– Tony Khan praises Bryan Danielson on the Final Battle media scrum:

“He’s living on the edge. He’s amazing. I’ve never met anybody like him in my entire life. He’s had 3 major injuries this year, and he’s come back better every time.

He’s the smartest person I’ve ever known. Not only in wrestling, but any walk of life. He’s become the greatest wrestler of all-time. It’s an honor and privilege [to watch him wrestle].”

