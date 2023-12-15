Christian Cage on being in his prime, feuding with Adam Copeland

In an interview with TSN, Christian Cage said that he was currently in his prime and was glad to have a career after it was “taken away”. Cage was previously believed to be retired due to medical issues, before returning to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. He later went to AEW and is the current TNT champion. Here are highlights:

On his run as TNT champion: “I think it’s pretty obvious that I have the most prestigious championship in the company at this point. I’ve said it before, people were ready to toss the TNT Championship to the side. I’ve taken it and turned it into the most prestigious championship in the company to the point where I’m headlining pay-per-views.”

On his feud with Adam Copeland: “I chose to come to AEW when I returned and Adam probably looked over and saw the success that I was having, the responses that I’m receiving, the flowers that I’m getting for my work and that doesn’t sit well with him,” said Cage. “He doesn’t like the fact that I’m a bigger star than him at this point and so he came over here and he’s trying to steal my spotlight like he always has.”

On being in his prime: “My career was taken away from me, there’s no secret about that, and it was a gift to get it back. It wasn’t good enough for me just to get it back. I had seven years of lost time to make up for and I’m proving that age is just a number at this point. I feel like I’m in my prime and I just turned 50 years old. Nobody is doing it like I am at this age. I’m an anomaly and that’s just how it is.

