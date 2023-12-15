Bayley shows her support for Billie Starkz
Bayley tweets a shout out to Billie Starkz who’s main eventing her first ever Ring of Honor pay-per-view for the Women’s World Championship against Athena tonight.
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 15, 2023
TOMORROW | @CulwellCenter#ROHFinalBattle 🎟️ https://t.co/jzp8mHNJ5V@BillieStarkz takes on @AthenaPalmer_FG in the #ROHFinalBattle MAIN EVENT for the #ROH Women’s World Title.
Final Battle will broadcast for #HonorClub Subscribers Only | https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/vrRlzjhy6c
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 15, 2023