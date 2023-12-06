Randy Orton on Triple H being in-charge, having trouble standing

– Randy Orton says one thing that’s changed for the better with Triple H in-charge is him making sure wrestlers spend more time with their family:

“I think recently for him because he had the health scare & everything…I think he realizes how important family time is & that’s one thing that’s changed. Back in the day you were missing birthdays, missing anniversaries, missing holidays. There was really no either way about it, you weren’t going to ask for time off. Now there’s leniency there, now he’ll make sure you can get home for the birth of your baby or he’ll make sure that you can get home for that birthday because he understands now how important that is. I think company wide that’s been a change for the better.”

– Orton revealed that over the last 18 months that he couldn’t stand for more than a couple minutes without having pain shoot down his legs.

When sitting, he had a disc slipping every time he’d bend.

“On a plane, sitting here, my feet would go numb & I had pain shooting down my legs”

Source: IMPAULSIVE

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

