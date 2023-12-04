Tony Khan on Bryan Danielson’s future

In a recent discussion with The Athletic, Tony Khan, the CEO of AEW, shared insights about Bryan Danielson’s career trajectory. Danielson has declared his intention to conclude his tenure as a full-time wrestler in the upcoming year. Khan revealed that despite this change, Danielson will maintain his association with AEW, albeit in a less frequent capacity.

Khan stated, “Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024. The agreement was that Bryan would wrestle (full-time) for three years. Even three years in advance of the expiration of the agreement, I was already clawing for him to stay. He will stay with us in spirit and sometimes, occasionally, make sporadic appearances with us. But the end of the full-time run with us is going to be in 2024.”

