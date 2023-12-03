Mandy Rose on the Bella Twins: “I don’t think they liked me too much in the beginning”

During a recent edition of her Alphas Podcast, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recalled her time on Season 5 of Total Divas, and how she wasn’t clicking with The Bella Twins (aka The Garcia Twins) during her run on the show. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I felt like because the Bellas were the big thing, and … they had the most time in there, and they had a big presence about them. Like, I felt like everyone was kind of always … trying to please the Bellas. The girls and … I was trying to please them, too, but … I don’t think they liked me too much in the beginning, I’m not gonna lie. I get along with them great now. I love them, and I have so much respect for them.”

