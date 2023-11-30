Notes on Will Ospreay and Julia Hart

– Will Ospreay says he wants to wrestle PAC again once he comes to AEW: (via SI)

“The only singles match I’ve ever wrestled against PAC.. that’s something I want to throw out there so we can run it back and put it to rest between us.”

– Julia Hart has a couple of names on her list of dream opponents in AJ Lee and Natalya. Hart spoke with The Five Count for a new interview and during the discussion she was asked who she would have on her list of most wanted matches.

“I would say, maybe AJ Lee, she’s always been my favorite wrestler,” Hart said (per Fightful). “Then, Natalya, too. Two Hart girls would be a really fun match.”

