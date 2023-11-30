Britt Baker isn’t happy with her lack of time on the mic

Nov 30, 2023 - by James Walsh

Britt Baker has been noticeably absent from AEW television and now she’s actively posting about it on social media.

The DMD and former women’s champion took to X (Twitter) and compared the amount of promo time MJF and Christian Cage got on this evening’s Dynamite in Minneapolis to her amount of promo time in 2023.

