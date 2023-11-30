Britt Baker isn’t happy with her lack of time on the mic

Britt Baker has been noticeably absent from AEW television and now she’s actively posting about it on social media.

The DMD and former women’s champion took to X (Twitter) and compared the amount of promo time MJF and Christian Cage got on this evening’s Dynamite in Minneapolis to her amount of promo time in 2023.

Tonight’s #AEWDynamite:

MJF live promo time: 7 mins

Christian Cage live promo time: 10 mins All of 2023 #AEWDynamite:

Britt Baker live promo time: 0 mins — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 30, 2023

