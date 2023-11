– QT Marshall announced his departure from AEW. Dave Meltzer comments:

“One thing with QT, and it’s a big one – QT wants to be a wrestling star. And it wasn’t gonna happen in AEW. I know he expressed frustration to a lot of people about that. Some have known [QT Marshall was leaving AEW] for weeks, some have known for months. People have talked to him. He’s expressed his frustrations. There have been things that have happened.”

– Happy birthday Summer Rae…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email