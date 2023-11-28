Humble and respectful CM Punk makes good impression backstage on first night back

PWInsider.com is reporting that CM Punk was on his best behavior yesterday at Monday Night Raw and the often stressed version of himself from his AEW days was nowhere to be seen.

Punk took time to mingle with everyone in the locker room and was just “one of the boys” so to speak, with no special treatment and was respectful to all the talent he came across.

PWInsider added that most people backstage were hopeful that this version of CM Punk remains for the future, although some are skeptical for obvious reasons and history is definitely not on Punk’s side on this one.

The report also states that some individuals who were not happy that he was back felt better after talking to him in person.

What is interesting is that his promo was cut short because the show ran longer and the Orton vs Mysterio match took a few more minutes than originally scheduled, leaving Punk with only a couple of minutes to make his point across.

Punk is currently not advertised to appear on Smackdown this Friday night but that could obviously change at any moment.

