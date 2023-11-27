WWE RAW Results 11/27/23

The fallout from WWE Survivor Series 2023 goes down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. with the post-Survivor Series episode of the show.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, which will air commercial-free for the first hour, is the returns of CM Punk & Randy Orton, as well as Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled is “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Ivar of The Viking Raiders, as well as a Tag-Team Turmoil No. 1 Contender match with The New Day vs. Indus Sher vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. DIY.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, November 27, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (11/27/2023)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Monday Night Raw results.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

