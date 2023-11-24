Maria Kanellis: “I think Ring of Honor has always been the standard”

Maria Kanellis was recently interviewed on 720 WGN Radio, where she discussed various aspects of professional wrestling. In the interview, she commented on Ronda Rousey’s debut in Ring of Honor (ROH) on ROH TV, where Rousey teamed up with Marina Shafir to face Athena and Billie Starkz.

Kanellis expressed her thoughts on Rousey’s participation in ROH, stating, “I think it’s telling that Ronda Rousey had her match at Ring of Honor. I think Ring of Honor has always been the standard. It’s a standard bearer of what women’s wrestling can be, what wrestling in general can be. To have Ronda Rousey appear on a Ring of Honor show, it’s very telling of what the division is [and] where it can go.”

She also talked about working with various female wrestlers, including “Legit” Leyla Hirsch. Kanellis highlighted Hirsch’s recovery from an injury and her readiness to compete in the intense division. She mentioned Athena’s long-standing championship status and her competitive nature, which aligns with ROH’s tradition of showcasing top-notch matches.

Kanellis reflected on her own experiences in ROH, saying, “For me, the first time I was in Ring of Honor, before I went to IMPACT Wrestling, before I went back to WWE, that is what truly changed my mind about what wrestling can be. It can be that mentality of, ‘We are just going to show people how talented we are by our work.’ That’s what we do at Ring of Honor. It doesn’t matter the adversity we face, we are going to prove it in the ring, backstage with our attitudes, and the way we fight for this company.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

