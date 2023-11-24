Booker T on why AEW might be a good fit for Ronda Rousey

Speaking recently on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his perspective on Rousey’s future options (per Wrestling Inc). He joined other industry names in support of Ronda Rousey potentially signing with AEW after her initial one-off appearance on Ring of Honor alongside Marina Shafir. You can find a few highlights on the subject and watch the complete episode below.

On AEW’s motive to acquire Rousey for their roster: “I don’t think Tony Khan is really concerned about how much money he’s spending on getting these guys under that banner. I think he’s moreso happy having those guys around and seeing those guys as a part of AEW. That right there, that’s a notch on the belt right there, snatching someone like Ronda Rousey from WWE. Just being able to say that. If Ronda Rousey is smart, she’ll sign a contract too and make sure the contract is only for 10 days a year.”

On why AEW might be a good fit for Rousey: “So for me, Ronda was like, ‘Man, I like this WWE thing, it’s been cool having those WrestleMania moments with The Rock. Oh, that’s great, but I don’t have time to be on the road every weekend, that isn’t want I want to do.’ But for Ronda to be able to do this when she wants to do it, I think AEW is the greatest place for her to be.”

