Notes on Gunther and Juice Robinson

– According to a report from Fightful Select, Juice Robinson sustained a back injury recently that will require surgery to fix. No timetable was given for his recovery but the report noted that it is not expected to be an “extremely drawn-out absence.”

However, Robinson is expected to be out for at least the rest of the year.

– GUNTHER (via Sports Illustrated)

“Seth is in a very difficult situation. There have been many titles in the wrestling world that were brand new and then disappeared. A new title is like a start-up–only one in ten is going to succeed. It’s a very difficult spot to be a newly crowned champion of a new title, which means you’re the one to have to put in the hard work to establish it and add prestige to it. I think he’s doing an excellent job. He’s one of the best we have.”

