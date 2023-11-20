Nikkita Lyons posts update, Reigns missing from promotional poster, and MJF banged up

– In a post on Twitter, Nikkita Lyons responded to a fan asking about her status and said that she will be back in WWE soon. Lyons has been out of the company since February as she had to have surgery to repair her ACL. She hasn’t wrestled since January 20.

– WWE’s official poster for their “Bash in Berlin” PLE on Saturday, August 31, 2024, does not feature current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– According to sources, MJF hurt his hip when performing an elbow drop to the outside and had to have his hip popped back in after the match. He was also said to have banged up his shoulder when taking the top rope Uranagi.

MJF is not expected to miss any television time, but the current plan is for him to be featured in a non-wrestling capacity while healing up in time for AEW’s World’s End PPV.

