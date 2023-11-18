News and notes on Jim Ross, Skye Blue, Hikaru Shida, and Ric Flair

– According to a new report, AEW has requested a new entrance theme song for Skye Blue. As of today, that looks to potentially debuting at tonight’s Full Gear.

– Jim Ross has confirmed on the “Grilling JR Podcast“ that he has AEW contract that’s in place. He has only a few months left. However, Tony Khan indicated the legendary voice of wrestling that he would like JR to stay. Ross said he’s not looking to go anywhere.

– Ric Flair tweeted…

Congrats To @UMichFootball On Reaching The 1,000 Victory Milestone! Go Blue! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/EhQJihdEiS — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 18, 2023

– Shida tweeted….

HISTORY MAKER is ready.

・The first 3-time AEW women’s World champion

・The longest reign champ in AEW women’s World history

・The first women’s wrestler who got 50 wins in AEW

・the Women’s wrestler who did main events most in AEW#AEWFullGear #AEW pic.twitter.com/dKVNyjTszK — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) November 18, 2023

