Bad Bunny available for Wrestlemania, All In PPV buys, Megan Morant note, and more

– AEW All In officially brought in 200,000 PPV buys.

– Bad Bunny has reportedly given WWE notice he is available for night 2 of WrestleMania 40 and creative has reportedly begun brainstorming a direction for him.

– Damian Priest tried on Rhea Ripley’s gear

– Great job Megan!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email