Notes on Jim Ross, Ric Flair, and Ronda Rousey

– Jim Ross gives his thoughts on MJF vs. Kenny Omega from the 10/28 edition of AEW Collision.

The Salt of the Earth defeated The Cleaner to retain the AEW world championship, an epic encounter that ended with both men putting each other in post-show promos. Ross spoke about the showdown during the latest edition of his Grillin JR Podcast, where he commends both for the story they told.

I thought it was an outstanding match, quite frankly. It told a good story. Made sense. Hard work. It just was a really good story I thought being told. I enjoyed calling it I was happy to be there certainly was a fun match to watch, but MJF and Kenny delivered. They had a lot of pressure on them obviously, because expectations of that match were very high. So it’s all good. I enjoyed it. I thought it was a great outing for those dudes.

– Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir vs Athena & Billie Starkz announced for Revolver

[BREAKING] *MAIN EVENT*

Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir

🆚

Athena & Billie Starkz! Signed for 11/16 #RevolverUNREAL

Los Angeles, CA

LIVE on @FiteTV+ 🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e (ALL TICKET SALE PROFITS DONATED TO LAHAINA WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/FHoKYqpn3J — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) November 3, 2023

– After the news of his signing to AEW, Ric Flair stated that he has received clearance from his doctor with regards to taking bumps and performing in the ring, reports PWinsider.