John Cena Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Oct 3, 2023 - by Matt Boone

“The Greatest of All-Time” is coming to WWE NXT.

On Tuesday’s post-No Mercy episode of NXT on USA, it was announced that John Cena will be appearing on next week’s episode.

As the road to NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 continues next Tuesday night, Cena will appear on the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program, as he will be in Carmelo Hayes’ corner for his match.

Hayes is scheduled to go one-on-one against fellow former NXT World Champion Bron Breakker on next week’s show.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Savannah Sweet

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal