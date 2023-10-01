AEW WrestleDream 2023 Coverage



The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Taz are on commentary from Seattle, Washington.

—



ROH World Tag Team Championship – Handicap Match: MJF (c) vs. The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent)

Dutch delivers a shot to MJF, and MJF ducks out of the ring to get a shoulder rub from a woman at ringside. MJF asks for sportsmanship, and then pokes Dutch in the eye. MJF trips Dutch into the ropes and brings Vincent into the ring. Dutch comes back and clotheslines MJF, and then Vincent stomps on MJF. The Righteous double-team MJF for a bit, but MJF comes back with a few shots to Dutch. MJF goes for the tag in his corner, but remembers there is no one there. MJF goes for a body slam, but Dutch turns it and lands on MJF. Vincent tags in and connects with a senton. Vincent goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Dutch tags back in, delivers a Boss Man Slam, and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Vincent comes back in and delivers the Acid Drop, but MJF kicks out once more. Vincent gets a wood board and a chair in the ring as Dutch distracts the referee with another chair, but MJF counters him with a low-blow.

The referee tosses the board out of the ring and MJF gets a roll-up for a two count. Vincent comes back with a pump kick and goes for another senton, but MJF dodges him. Dutch comes back in, but MJF delivers shots to both of them. MJF drops Vincent with a body slam and then slams Dutch’s face into the turnbuckle repeatedly. MJF delivers right hands to Vincent in the corner and then bites his forehead. MJF sends Dutch into Vincent and then body slams Dutch. MJF slams Vincent into Dutch in the corner and follows with a double Kangaroo Kick. MJF delivers the Heat Seeker to Dutch and puts his feet on the ropes for the three count.

Winner and still one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions: MJF

—



ROH World Championship/NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

They lock up and Kingston delivers a few chops. Shibata comes back with a few kicks and follows with chops of his own. Shibata kicks Kingston in the chest and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Shibata goes for an arm-breaker, but Kingston makes it to the ropes. Shibata stomps on Kingston and then trips him back down. Shibata applies an ankle lock and grapevines Kingston’s leg. Kingston makes it to the ropes, but Shibata applies a Figure Four. Kingston makes it to the ropes again, but Shibata goes back to working over Kingston’s lower body. Shibata applies a bow-and-arrow hold and then floats over into a side-headlock. Kingston counters with a side suplex and clotheslines Shibata in the corner. Kingston delivers machine gun chops and drops Shibata to the mat. Shibata comes back with a kick to the face, and then drops Kingston down with forearm shots.

Shibata follows with a dropkick in the corner and then takes Kingston down again. Shibata goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Shibata kicks Kingston in the face a few times, but Kingston comes back with chops. They exchange high kicks and lariats, and then Kingston delivers an exploder suplex. Shibata slams Kingston down and delivers more quick kicks. Shibata delivers a chop and applies the Cobra Twist. Shibata transitions into the Iron Octopus, but Kingston collapses down and reaches the ropes. Shibata delivers right hands, and then they exchange spinning back fists. Shibata drops Kingston with a kicks and then they exchange quick shots. Kingston delivers the spinning back fist and follows with a power bomb for the pin fall.

Winner and still ROH World Champion and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston

—

Tony Schiavone has replaced Taz on commentary.

—



AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart (w/Brody King)

They lock up and Statlander backs Hart into the corner. Statlander drops her with an arm-drag, and then rams her into the corner again. Statlander drives her shoulder into Hart and follows with an elbow strike. Statlander goes for a running knee, but Hart ducks to the floor. Statlander throws her right back into the ring, but Hart delivers a kick. Statlander comes back with a shoulder tackle and goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out. Statlander delivers a few shots on the mat, but Hart gets a roll-up for a two count. Hart comes back with a hurricanrana and charges in the corner, but Statlander counters with a vertical suplex. Hart rolls to the floor, and then slams Statlander down by her hair. Statlander comes back and carries Hart to the apron, but King distracts her and Hart chops Statlander down. Hart slams Statlander into the r barricade a few times and gets her back into the ring.

Hart goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Hart slams Statlander’s head into the mat a few times, and then delivers a few knee strikes to Statlander’s ribs. Hart connects with a leaping senton and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Statlander comes back with a few forearm shots, but Hart applies an abdominal stretch. Hart delivers elbow strikes to Statlander’s ribs, but Statlander takes her down. Hart comes back with a few quick shots, but Statlander comes back with some of her own. Statlander delivers a power slam and follows with an uppercut and a running knee in the corner. Statlander delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out. Statlander goes for Sunday Night Fever, but Hart gets free and sends Statlander into the ropes. King gets in Statlander’s face and Hart goes for the mist to the face, but Statlander slaps her.

Statlander slams Hart down and goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out. Statlander delivers a deadlift German suplex and goes up top. Hart cuts her off with a few shots, and then slams her down with a spider suplex. Hart goes for a moonsault press, but Statlander cuts her off. Hart sends Statlander right back down and hits the moonsault press. Hart goes for the cover, but Statlander gets her foot on the bottom rope. Hart applies Heartless, but Statlander rolls through and picks Hart up. Statlander counters and delivers a Tombstone Piledrive. Statlander delivers Sunday Night Fever and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Kris Statlander

—



#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Four-Way Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook vs. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Fenix and Nick start the match. They exchange waist-locks and elbow strikes. They go for clotheslines and superkicks, and then stand at a stalemate. Cassidy tags in and exchanges elbow strikes with Fenix. Fenix kicks Cassidy in the midsection and follows with a thrust kick. Fenix kicks Cassidy up, but his shoulder gives out. The Gunns pull Penta off the apron and her makes the tag, and then slam Fenix into the barricade. The Gunns slam Penta into the ring post and get him in the ring. Colten makes the tag, but Cassidy gets a roll-up for a two count. Colten comes back with a dropkick and knocks The Bucks to the floor. Austin knocks Hook to the floor and tries to pin Colten to get the win. The referee doesn’t go for it, and then The Bucks deliver shots to The Gunns and drop them with superkicks. The Bucks double-team Cassidy and Penta, but Colten sends them to the apron. Matt tags in and tosses Colten to the floor.

Nick kicks Colten in the face, and then Hook tags in. Hook delivers body shots to Matt and backs him into the corner. Matt comes back with right hands and then they exchange elbow strikes. They exchange Northern Lights suplexes, and then Cassidy and Nick get taken down with suplexes as well. Hook drops Matt with a side suplex and Austin tags in. Hook kicks Austin in the midsection, but Colten comes in. Cassidy makes the save, and then he and Hook double suplex The Gunns. Fenix has been taken out of the match, and then The Gunns double-team Hook again. Penta comes in with kicks to The Gunns, but The Gunns take advantage. Colten stomps on Hook in the corner and Austin tags in. Austin kicks Hook in the midsection and follows with quick jabs. Austin clubs Hook in the head and goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out. Colten tags back in and stomps on Hook.

Colten drops Hook with a right hand and goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out. Colten applies a rear chin-lock, but Hook comes back with a few elbows to the midsection. Austin pulls Cassidy to the floor, and then knocks The Bucks to the floor as well. Hook causes The Gunns to collide and tags in Penta. Penta drops Austin with a Slingblade, and does the same to Colten. Penta drops Colten with a DDT and delivers a Backstabber to Austin. Penta delivers thrust kicks to The Gunns and drops Colten with Made in Japan. Penta goes for the cover, but Austin breaks it up. Austin tags in and slams Penta down. Matt tags in and drops Austin with a shot. Cassidy DDTs Matt and nick sends Cassidy to the floor. Nick slams Austin down and dives onto Cassidy. Hook makes the tag as Penta runs the ropes and completes a dive on the outside. Hook goes for Redrum on Austin, but Austin delivers a few elbow strikes.

Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch, and Hook applies Redrum. Nick tags in and hits a 450 splash on Austin and Hook. Nick goes for the cover, but Cassidy breaks it up. Penta tags back in and goes for Fear Factor on Cassidy. Cassidy counters out, but penta kicks him in the face, Penta grabs Hook as Nick tags in. Nick and Penta deliver an assisted Fear Factor to Hook and Cassidy. The Bucks deliver superkicks to Hook and Colten, and then deliver a lariat-superkick combination on Penta. The Bucks deliver the BTE Trigger and Nick gets the pin fall.

Winners and number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks

—



Singles Match: Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Adam Page

They lock up and back into the ropes. They have a clean break, and lock up again. Strickland applies a side-headlock and drops Page with a shoulder tackle. Page comes back with a kick to the face and slams Strickland into the corner. Page delivers a few chops, but Strickland comes back with a few of his own. Page turns it back around and stomps Strickland down in the corner. Strickland comes back with a hurricanrana and follows with a dropkick. Strickland goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Strickland rakes at Page’s face and delivers a body shot and a back elbow in the corner. Strickland delivers a diving uppercut and follows with a neck-breaker. Strickland goes for another neck-breaker, but Page counters out. Page kicks Strickland in the chest, but Strickland comes back with an uppercut. Page delivers a fall-away slam and drops Strickland from the apron with a clothesline.

Page delivers a power bomb on the apron and delivers another onto the barricade. Page connects with a moonsault and gets Strickland back into the ring. Page delivers a Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Page sends Strickland to the outside and takes him out with a dive. Page slams Strickland’s hand onto the apron and throws him into the barricade. Page slams Strickland’s hand onto the ring steps and gets him back into the ring. Page delivers a diving clothesline and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Strickland comes back and they exchange elbow strikes. Strickland delivers an enzuigiri and Page delivers a German suplex. Strickland comes back with a Flatliner and a brain buster. Strickland goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Strickland delivers a chop in the corner and follows with a back-breaker.

Strickland goes up top, but Page cuts him off and bites his hand. Page climbs as well and delivers a chop. Page goes for a superplex, but Strickland fights out with right hands. Strickland delivers a double stomp and follows with the House Call. Strickland goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Strickland goes for the Swerve Stomp on the apron, but Page dodges and goes for Deadeye. Strickland gets free and sends Page face-first into the turnbuckle. Strickland goes for a piledriver on the ring steps, but Page counters and slams Strickland’s hand into the ring post. Page delivers Deadeye on the ring steps and gets him back in the ring. Page kicks Strickland in the face a few times, but Strickland counters a third and delivers right hands. They exchange right hands now, but then Page bites Strickland’s hand again. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Strickland trips him up and snaps Page’s arm back.

The doctors check on Page, but Page connects with the Swerve Stomp on the apron. Strickland gets Page in the ring and hits the 450 splash on his injured arm. Strickland goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Strickland locks in a cross arm-breaker, but Page makes it to the ropes. Strickland goes for the JML Driver, but Page rolls through and gets a two count. Page drops Strickland with a comeback lariat and goes for Deadeye, but Strickland counters into the cross arm-breaker again. Page rolls through and delivers shots to Strickland’s hand. Page charges at Strickland, but Strickland dodges and delivers a German suplex. Strickland goes for the Swerve Stomp, but Page dodges it and delivers the Buckshot Lariat. Page takes a while to make the cover due to his arm, but gets a two count after Nana puts Strickland’s foot on the ropes. The referee sees it and ejects Nana from ringside.

Nana argues with the referee as Page sets up for another Buckshot. Strickland hits Page with Nana’s crown and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Strickland delivers a pair of House Calls and follows with the JML Driver for the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

—

Jim Ross has replaced Tony Schiavone on commentary, and Jon Moxley has joined for the following matches.

—



Singles Match: Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

They exchange wrist-locks and wrestle on the mat. Yuta gains the advantage, but Strickland backs Yuta into the ropes. They exchange slaps to the face, and then Starks delivers right hands. Yuta takes Starks to the corner, but Starks delivers quick body shots. Yuta comes back with a back elbow, and then they exchange shots once more. Starks drapes Yuta over the top rope and follows with a chop and clubbing shots to Yuta’s back. Starks delivers a knee strike and slams Yuta down. Starks stomps on Yuta’s face and sends him to the corner. Starks delivers chops and right hands, and then drops Yuta with a suplex. Starks goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Yuta comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then gets a crucifix pin for another two count. Starks delivers a belly-to-belly suplex and kicks Yuta in the face. Yuta comes back with a Manhattan Drop and an enzuigiri, and then delivers a shot in the corner.

Yuta delivers a diving elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Starks comes back with a right hand, but Yuta slams him down. Yuta goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out again. Yuta goes for a Kimora Lock, but Starks crawls toward the ropes as Big Bill makes his way to ringside. Starks gets a roll-up for a two count, and then drops Yuta with a tornado DDT. Starks goes for the cover again, but Yuta kicks out. Starks goes for Rochambeau, but Yuta counters with an arm-drag. Starks delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Starks delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes to Yuta, but Yuta blocks the last one and gets to his feet. Yuta delivers elbow strike and chops to Starks, but Starks drops him with a lariat. Starks goes to the ropes, but Yuta shoves him onto Bill on the floor. Yuta goes for a dive, but Starks dodges and Bill grabs Yuta.

Bill goes for a chokeslam, but Yuat gets free and slams him into the ring post. Yuta delivers hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes to Starks and gets a roll-up for a two count. Starks comes back with a Spear and follows with Rochambeau for the pin fall.

Winner: Ricky Starks

—



Dream Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Neither man gains an advantage early on, but Sabre goes behind for a waist-lock. Danielson counters out and they lock up. Sabre takes Danielson down and applies a wrist-lock, but Danielson gets back to his feet. Sabre keeps the hold applied, but Danielson takes him down with an arm-drag. Sabre goes back to work on Danielson’s arm, but Danielson sends him off the ropes. Sabre applies an octopus hold, but Danielson counters out and gets a two count on a roll-up. Danielson works over Sabre’s ankle, but Sabre rolls into an arm-bar. Danielson gets free and applies an Indian Deathlock. Sabre delivers a few shots, but Danielson wrenches his neck. Sabre gets free and they each apply a crab hold to each other. They break apart and stand at a stalemate. Sabre takes Danielson down and applies the Romero Special. Danielson gets free and applies the hold himself.