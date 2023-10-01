AEW Wrestle Dream “Zero Hour” Pre-Show Results 10/1/23

Tonight is the night dreams come true!

The inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event in Antonio Inoki’s honor goes down tonight from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. with a jam-packed lineup full of high-profile matches.

On tap for tonight’s show is FTR vs. Aussie Open for the AEW Tag Titles, Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH & NJPW STRONG Openweight Titles, MJF vs. The Righteous for the ROH Tag Titles, Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Women’s Title, Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls match, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. in a dream match.

Also scheduled is The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. Lucha Bros vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook in an AEW Tag Title Eliminator, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay, Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland, Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks, Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett, as well as Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs. Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Billie Starkz & Athena.

Featured below are complete AEW Wrestle Dream “Zero Hour” pre-show results from Sunday, October 1, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30pm EST. / 12am EST. on pay-per-view.

AEW WRESTLE DREAM “ZERO HOUR” RESULTS (10/1/2023)

The "Zero Hour" pre-show is now officially off-and-running on AEW's YouTube channel and other digital and social media outlets.

Renee Paquette, RJ City and Stokely Hathaway welcome us inside the Climate Pledge Arena from the entrance ramp. The trio introduce themselves and then inform fans how they can purchase tonight’s show across the globe.

Now the trio run down the scheduled lineup for the “Zero Hour” pre-show, as multiple matches will take place on this, the official pre-show for tonight’s inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event. Then they run down the lineup for the PLE.

A video package looking at Bryan Danielson’s announcement regarding him wrapping his career up within the next year airs. Afterwards, we return to the pre-show co-hosts, who give their thoughts on the technical wrestling fans dream match tonight between Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr.