Becky Lynch critical of WWE’s booking of the women’s division

Becky Lynch’s brutally honest assessment of WWE’s booking of the women’s division:

“If nobody’s getting any TV time… if nobody’s getting any story time then they can’t rise up because nobody knows who the hell they are.”

She specifically named Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell, Xia Li, and Candice LeRae as women who have the potential to be elevated, as well as confirming she requested to work with Tegan Nox.

“There is full truth in that. That was one of the things that I wanted to do with this title. I wanted to have open challenges for the women who haven’t been getting opportunities, women that have been in the back that love wrestling and that want an opportunity and haven’t been able to get it.”

(source: Interview with the New York Post)