– PCO has given his notice to Impact Wrestling. His contract ends on October 30.

– Happy 35th birthday to The Pirate Princess Kairi Sane!

– Mansoor on Twitch, revealed the reason he never wrestled on NXT TV was because he wasn’t allowed to lose due to WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia.

– Mansoor took to social media to say he can start bookings December 20, 2023.

Apparently WWE plans to continue the 90 day release clause even under TKO control.