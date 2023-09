KAIRI announces her last STARDOM bout

Appearing at STARDOM Dream Tag Festival, KAIRI (Kairi Sane in WWE) announced that she will team with Nanae Takahashi And Mayu Iwatani to take on FWC (Hazuki and Koguma) & Saya Iida at STARDOM’s event on October 9.

This will mark KAIRI’s final STARDOM match before her hiatus and her return to WWE.