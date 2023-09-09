Gable Steveson removed from the NXT roster, WWE superstar apologizes for not going to India

Sep 9, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Gable Steveson has been officially removed from the NXT roster and there are no plans for him in NXT at this moment, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Mustafa Ali apologizes for not going to India for the Superstar Spectacle (Special house show).
Ali is an American of Pakistani and Indian descent. His father is a Pakistani from Karachi and his mother is an Indian from New Delhi.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Labrava

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal