Gable Steveson removed from the NXT roster, WWE superstar apologizes for not going to India

– Gable Steveson has been officially removed from the NXT roster and there are no plans for him in NXT at this moment, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Mustafa Ali apologizes for not going to India for the Superstar Spectacle (Special house show).

Ali is an American of Pakistani and Indian descent. His father is a Pakistani from Karachi and his mother is an Indian from New Delhi.