Gable Steveson removed from the NXT roster, WWE superstar apologizes for not going to India
– Gable Steveson has been officially removed from the NXT roster and there are no plans for him in NXT at this moment, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
– Mustafa Ali apologizes for not going to India for the Superstar Spectacle (Special house show).
Ali is an American of Pakistani and Indian descent. His father is a Pakistani from Karachi and his mother is an Indian from New Delhi.
My apologies to all the fans in India. Would have loved to perform there. With all the tension that exists between Pakistan and India, I would have loved to shown that a man from both countries can bring us together. https://t.co/ACR2BSxzDd
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 8, 2023