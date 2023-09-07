Another AEW release, plus an update on Jade Cargill

– Jade Cargill via Women’s Wrestling Talk:

“I am, always (in contact with Tony Khan). He’s a phenomenal boss. I can hit him up now. He’ll probably hit me back up in 3 minutes and this is a man who has four companies.

He’s busy, he literally comes to every show. He is so passionate, he loves our company. There’s no other place I would wanna be.

He doesn’t look at me as a number. He looks at me like a human being and he knows my journey and he understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve and I don’t think you can beat that.”

– Multiple insiders are reporting that Ace Steel was let go from AEW, just days after his friend CM Punk was fired by Tony Khan.

Steel was the only casualty from Brawl Out and was fired for his involvement in the backstage fight last year. He was eventually re-hired by the company and then brought back to work on Collision to specifically be with CM Punk.

However that deal almost led to Punk no-showing the first episode of Collision after Punk was told that Steel would work remotely and would not be at the tapings every week, something which irritated the former champion. Things eventually settled down and Punk did show up for the first episode but as everyone knows, that did not last long either.

Prior to joining AEW, Steel worked for WWE as a coach at NXT.