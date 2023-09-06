Cardona vs. Cabana on PPV, EC3 comments on the possibility of CM Punk in NWA, and a Gable Steveson note

– Matt Cardona vs Colt Cabana for the Inaugural Premiere Streaming Network Men’s Championship, this Saturday 9th live from SportsPlex at Metuchen (Streaming live on Premier Streaming Network)

One year after winning the Wrestling Showcase championship, @TheMattCardona returns to the same building as a part of @StarrcastEvents.

One week later he challenges @ColtCabana for the inaugural @WatchOnPremier Championship! https://t.co/m5oRnVPgBp pic.twitter.com/aEjMEkjLtv — Premier Streaming Network Wrestling Showcase (@WrestShowcase) August 3, 2023

– EC3 NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: To have him (CM Punk) come in would be a game changer, and I think our locker room has a more professional atmosphere sometimes. So, I don’t think the shenanigans (and) tomfooleries of the intertwining’s and dramatics would take place as much as people striving to be the best versions of themselves.

– Gable Steveson is out for Senior Worlds, Mason Parris will rep the USA at 125kg in Serbia. Two-time NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has decided to forgo the 2023 World Championships later this month. Instead, Hodge Trophy winner Mason Parris will represent Team USA.