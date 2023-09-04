Gunther could beat Honky Tonk Man’s IC title reign record this week

Currently at 450 days as Intercontinental champion, Guther has one more obstacle before taking down The Honky Tonk Man’s all-time record: Chad Gable.

Alpha Academy’s Gable, the only man to win against Gunther, albeit via a countout, since his main roster call up, has the chance to get the Intercontinental title tonight live on Raw. But the Austrian Superstar is eyeing the record of the longest Intercontinental title reign ever which stands at 454 days.

That reign, broken at SummerSlam 1988 by the Ultimate Warrior, sees The Honky Tonk Man as part of the WWE record books but if Gunther gets one over Gable, then he will break the record later this week.

Gunther is currently #5 on the list of combined reigns with the IC title. HTM is in fourth, Don Muraco is third with 541 days over two reigns, The Miz with 597 days over eight reigns, and Pedro Morales with 619 days over two reigns.