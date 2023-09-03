CM Punk to break his silence, LA Knight on working with Bray Wyatt, and Psycho Clown note

– Psycho Clown made his Pro Wrestling NOAH debut last night where he attacked Dr Wagner Jr and then challenged him for the GHC National Championship.

– Sports Illustrated reports that sources close to both sides expect a response from CM Punk after the announcement of his firing by AEW yesterday, which holds the potential to be Very Explosive.

– LA Knight talks working with Bray Wyatt (Interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub):

“It goes back to what I said on SmackDown, sometimes your biggest foes can be your biggest helpers. In a lot of ways, that whole interaction and whole story helped get me visibility and get me to where I am now. It’s tough to take pride in the fact that I was his last match because I wish I wasn’t.”