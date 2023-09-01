Notes on Will Ospreay, Tony Khan, and a title match announced for Victory Road

Sep 1, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Will Ospreay will be competing at Turning Point during Impacts UK tour in Newcastle.

– In the pre All Out media call; Tony Khan said he tried everything he could for an All In/All Out bundle, but it was pretty much impossible to get cable providers, satellite providers and streaming platforms to all agree to the same terms.

– Alisha Edwards battles Trinity for the IMPACT knockouts World Championship at Victory Road. September 8th 8/7c

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Marti Daniels

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal