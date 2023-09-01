Notes on Will Ospreay, Tony Khan, and a title match announced for Victory Road
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Will Ospreay will be competing at Turning Point during Impacts UK tour in Newcastle.
– In the pre All Out media call; Tony Khan said he tried everything he could for an All In/All Out bundle, but it was pretty much impossible to get cable providers, satellite providers and streaming platforms to all agree to the same terms.
– Alisha Edwards battles Trinity for the IMPACT knockouts World Championship at Victory Road. September 8th 8/7c
.@TheTrinity_Fatu defends the Knockouts World Championship against @MrsAIPAlisha on September 8 at #VictoryRoad LIVE on IMPACT Plus from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xKMR8xADm9 pic.twitter.com/S53H9IcaWF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 1, 2023