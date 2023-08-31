The Beautiful People returning for Impact 1000, and date for WWE’s Tribute to the Troops

Aug 31, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– On Twitter, WrestleVotes says that Tribute to the Troops will happen after the Smackdown show in Providence, RI on December 8th.

– The Beautiful People of Velvet Sky and Angelina Love are returning to Impact Wrestling, formerly TNA, where they made their names as members of the Knockouts division.

