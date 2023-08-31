Notes on AEW’s scrapped All Out match, Impact’s Hard to Kill, WWE lawsuit, and more

– According to PWInsider, Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill 2024 will be taking place at the Pearl Theater in Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

– The United States Court of Appeals has upheld sanctions against Konstantine Kyros, the lawyer who led a class-action concussion lawsuit against WWE. The suit was dismissed last year. Kyros now has to pay $312,143.55. WWE had requested $533,926.44.

– In a recent report by Fightful, the planned AEW All Out main event was most likely going to be CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks for the Real World Championship.

– The new custom pink Trios Championships for the Acclaimed…

The new custom pink Trios Championships for the Acclaimed! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TeHwJ2zT9V — (@WrestlingCovers) August 31, 2023

