WWE Superstars and personalities talk about Bray Wyatt in 35-minute video

WWE has uploaded a 35-minute video on YouTube showing Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Adam Pearce, Top Dolla, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Otis, Mike Rome, and Byron Saxton paying tribute to Bray Wyatt.

The various WWE Superstars and personalities took their time to discuss what Wyatt meant to them and some gave personal stories of their interactions with the former WWE champion.

The video ended with Raw ring announcer Samantha Irvin signing “He’s got the whole world in his hands.”

WWE showed the Bray Wyatt tribute video on all their three shows: Smackdown, Raw, and NXT as the company continues to mourn the unexpected loss of the 36-year-old.

You can watch the video below.