Roman Reigns enters third straight year as champion

Today marks the third full year that Roman Reigns has carried the WWE Universal title, which now has been merged with the WWE title to create the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Reigns won the title at Payback 2020 in a triple threat match against Braun Strowman and the late Bray Wyatt. Wyatt was the champion back then and Reigns pinned Strowman to capture it. He had just returned to WWE at SummerSlam after taking time away from WWE due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reigns now stands at 1,095 days as champion, with the next milestone being at 1,474 days, surpassing Hulk Hogan. That is a long ways away from today though and it’s unlikely that it will be reached.

The Tribal Chief only made 29 title defenses in the past three years, with his latest one coming at SummerSlam against Jey Uso.