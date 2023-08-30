MJF Announces the Release of Kangaroo Kick T-Shirt

MJF has announced the release of his new Kangaroo Kick t-shirt. Fans can buy the shirt now at Pro Wrestling Tees. You can check out MJF’s announcement below. It features a clip of him hitting the Kangaroo Kick move during his and Adam Cole’s match at AEW All In during the Zero Hour pre-show against Aussie Open. The match saw MJF and Adam Cole win the ROH Tag Team Titles.

Later in the night, MJF defeated Adam Cole in the main event to retain the AEW World Title for AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium.