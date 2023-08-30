Dana White again shuts down Rousey returning to UFC rumors

While speaking with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, UFC President Dana White ruled out the possibility of a Ronda Rousey UFC return. This is the second time White dismissed the rumors.

“Stop reading the F’N Daily Mail, everything that they write is a crock of sh*t Ronda’s having kids! Ronda built this whole thing that’s going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE, she went there and did everything that she did there and achieved, she’s made sh*tloads of money. She’s moved on with her life.”