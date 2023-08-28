John Cena returning as part of the Smackdown roster for two months

WWE today announced that John Cena will resume his WWE duties for the next two months and will be part of the Smackdown brand.

Cena’s first appearance will be this Friday, September 1, at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania and will then appear on every episode of Smackdown from September 15 until October 27. The only reason he is not appearing on the September 8 Smackdown is because he will be flying to India to wrestle on Superstar Spectacle.

Cena’s appearances are on September 15 in Denver at the Ball Arena, September 22 in Glendale and the Desert Diamond Arena, September 29 in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center, October 6 in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center, October 13 in Tulsa at the BOK Center, October 20 in San Antonio at the AT&T Center, and October 27 in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum.

Throughout his SmackDown return, Cena in partnership with Make-A-Wish will host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in-person. Cena is the most requested wish granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

With the Hollywood strike still ongoing it made it easier for Cena to return since he has no other movie commitments for now.